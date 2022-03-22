USA Network To Air Pre-Show For WrestleMania Saturday, Edge vs. AJ Styles Confirmed For Sunday

WWE will air the entire two-hour Kickoff pre-show for WrestleMania Saturday on the USA Network from 6-8pm ET, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that the show will also air on Peacock, YouTube and other outlets.

There’s no confirmation on the WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff airing on the USA Network as well, but we will keep you updated. WWE has not announced which matches will be featured on the Kickoff pre-shows, but we should know more in the next week or so.

On a related note, AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been added back to the line-up for WrestleMania Sunday. The only announced match not assigned to a night as of this writing is the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night TBA)

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens, special guest Steve Austin to appear (Night 1)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night 2)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Night 2)

-Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)