US/Canadian Border Shutdown To Affect WWE Stars?

There is some speculation on the coronavirus pandemic possibly affecting certain wrestlers who need to travel across the border between Canada and the United States to work, most notably WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier this week that the border will likely be closed as of tonight, to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected, but the mutual agreement is closing the border to tourism and recreational travel as a way to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lesnar lives in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the belief right now is that Lesnar will be able to make it across the border for his upcoming WWE dates. We should have a better idea on Monday’s RAW as Lesnar is scheduled for that show, as is his WrestleMania 36 opponent Drew McIntyre.

It appears “lesser names” like The Singh Brothers could be affected, according to the Observer. The Singhs, who worked last week’s WWE 205 Live episode from the empty WWE Performance Center, still live in Vancouver and have been there all week, according to their Twitter account. They responded to an article on the border being closed and acknowledged that this will make it harder to get to work.

“Well, getting to work will be a lot harder now,” they wrote in the tweet below.

There’s no word yet on when the US – Canada border will be re-opened, but the mutual agreement was still being finalized at last word. Reports have said the closure will be temporary, but details were not available. Stay tuned for updates.