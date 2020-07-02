USPTO Drops WWE Trademark Application For ‘The Man’ – Details

WWE attempted to apply for the trademark “The Man” (used by Becky Lynch), according to PWInsider. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has reportedly dropped that application.

Both WWE and “Nature Boy” Ric Flair had came to an agreement over the trademarks to the name “The Man,” back in May. Flair registered for the trademark in August 2019, as he believed that he owned the rights to the name after using it as his moniker for decades. At some point, Flair had sold those rights over to WWE.

The reason behind the USPTO abandoning the trademark was due to the name initially being refused in December 2019 while it was still under ownership by Ric Flair. The six month window has passed and WWE no longer has the rights to the name.

From what we gather, WWE no longer owns the trademark and Flair could’ve potentially snatched it back up.

