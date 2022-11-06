Val Venis Recalls Hilarious Owen Hart Backstage Prank

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis was asked about Owen Hart’s backstage ribs in a recent interview. During an interview that was broadcast on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews channel on YouTube, Val Venis talked about a joke that was played on him in particular by Hart.

As soon as a number of wrestlers checked into their hotels, they were immediately confronted by fans who wanted their autographs:

“This one cat had long, dark, stringy hair, kinda greasy looking. Had a stack of Val Venis photos about that thick. And he comes up and he goes ‘hey, Val, would you mind signing all these for me?’ And I go, ‘bro, I’m not gonna sign those for you. We could talk, y’know, that’s some money, we can talk, I’ll sign those for ya, but I’m not gonna sit out here and sign all of those for ya.’”

“Other kids are coming up ‘hey, can you sign my action figure?’ So he goes, ‘okay’ and walks away, and little did I know that Owen was behind me, and he had heard this.”

