Val Venis Responds To Fans Calling Him A Bigot

Sean Morley aka Val Venis has been publicly critical of Nyla Rose winning the AEW Women’s Title. Fans have called Morley trans-phobic and a bigot which led to Morley responding with the following comments:
FACT: The Big Valbowski is FAR more tolerant of the trans community, #NylaRose & Fairness than the delusional Social Justice Warriors are of freedom of speech. Social Justice Warriors are proving how fascist they really are.
FACT: I'd make a MAN out of Nyla Rose is short order.
— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) February 15, 2020
Real MEN sit back in awe and appreciate a MANS WORKRATE.
Soy Boys trigger, meltdown, call them names and make insane claims.#WorkRate #TheGrind #Realism #attitude #wwe #MakeWrestlingGreatAgain #WTFHappenedToWrestling#KurtAngle VS #ValVenis
WATCH HERE 👉https://t.co/uX6PmDML9P
— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) February 16, 2020
I dunno. It sounded cool at the time. https://t.co/7WABxnRMTv
— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) February 16, 2020
I've nothing against #NylaRose. I'm against her/him(?) occupying the Womens title. There are REAL women who are pushed aside & forgotten about who should have won scholarships 4 Track & Field, powerlifting & other sports b/c a few MEN "feel" like WOMEN. Paint your own narrative. pic.twitter.com/zirLgwuhtH
— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) February 16, 2020
The factual subjugation of women is ignored by default by leftist morons. Yet they scream "pro womens rights." Delusional they are. https://t.co/bx1puk1Hfm pic.twitter.com/HQ6CunuSJ7
— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) February 16, 2020
R. SKY seems to WILFULLY ignore injustice against REAL Women while coddling the "feelings" of a MAN and his SJW subjugating REAL Women.
Megan Youngren set to be first openly transgender athlete to compete at U.S. Olympic marathon trialshttps://t.co/xvf8vbO7Ih https://t.co/i91YJDXQHm pic.twitter.com/qKYXTLE4c7
— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) February 16, 2020
Instead of making unfounded STUPID LIBTURD CLAIMS pulled out of the tunnel of your ass, how about explaining to me what FACTS you rely on that forced you to come to the conclusion I "hate" anyone. https://t.co/ux4J0LJlwr
— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) February 16, 2020