Valerie Loureda Makes Her WWE NXT In-Ring Debut (Photos)

Valerie Loureda made history earlier this year when she became the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE.

The former Bellator fighter made her ring debut on Saturday at an NXT live event in Orlando, FL.

It was the first match on the card, with her team of Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail) coming out on top. The complete show results can be found by clicking here.

Loureda commented on her debut on Twitter, writing, “I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV 💋”

Here are some photos and videos related to her debut, along with her tweet:

I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV 💋 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) November 13, 2022

So happy to have witnessed your debut in person! #NxtOrlando @valerielouredaa pic.twitter.com/y2lcxGaVSY — RV Photo – Roch Vaillancourt (@rochvail) November 13, 2022