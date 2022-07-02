Valerie Loureda Says Being WWE’s First Cuban-American Woman Is Her “Destiny”

Valerie Loureda recently spoke with “Busted Open Radio” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Loureda talked about her background before pre-signing with the WWE and her ancestry in Taekwondo.

Her background before signing with WWE:

“I have been a martial artist since I’m three years old in Taekwondo. I’m a master 4th degree black belt turned into MMA,” she said.

“I fought pro from 2019 until November of last year, and I am now a WWE Superstar. I was also a dancer my whole life. I fought MMA and I love the sport. I’m very passionate about it.”

“I put everything into that for five years, but when I saw WrestleMania and I even got the idea that an opportunity might be presented to me, also knowing that I could represent Latinas and become the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE, I’m like, it’s a no brainer. This is my destiny and now’s my time.”

Her whole family are black belts in Taekwondo:

“My family is very close because we’re all black belts, my mom, my dad, and my two little sisters. Taekwondo is the center of our family. When I first started fighting pro, my whole family backed me, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna bring the Loureda legacy to life.’ That’s always been my passion and my goal. I did my five pro fights. My dad told me when I first started MMA, ‘You fight and if one day the WWE wants you, you go for it.’ My dad was a stuntman and an actor in a movie called ‘Only the Strong.’ He always loved the entertainment world.”