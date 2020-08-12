Vanessa Borne Interested In Managing The RAW Underground Dancers

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, the women dancers featured during the RAW Underground segments have created some controversy on social media. Liv Morgan had been advocating for them to return, while Madusa is against the idea. WWE NXT Superstar Vanessa Borne took to Twitter today, revealing that she’d like to manage the dancers. She said, “Even better, let me manage these ladies. I know a thing or two about 8 counts and body movement.”

