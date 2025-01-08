Vanessa Hudgens Calls Segment With Cody Rhodes And The Usos A Dream Come True

As PWMania.com previously reported, the main event of this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, and “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga) take on the OG Bloodline (“Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Immediately following the show, Vanessa Hudgens was in the ring to celebrate with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and The Usos. Rhodes made his way down to the ring to save Zayn and the Usos from a beatdown at the hands of the new Bloodline. After the ring was cleared, Rhodes invited Hudgens into the ring, and the group ‘yeeted’ together.

Hudgens spoke with FOX News about several topics, including her post-SmackDown segment with Rhodes and The Usos.

Hudgens said, “Cody Rhodes personally called me out after they went off air, and I got to go into the ring and ‘yeet.’ Dreams really do come true, y’all.”