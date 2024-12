Celebrity Vanessa Hudgens is undoubtedly a die-hard WWE fan, and her appearance on numerous shows only proves that. WWE recently shared a video on Instagram of Hudgens talking about her love of the company, particularly that she has a girl crush on top star Rhea Ripley.

Hudgens said, “I love me some Rhea Ripley. I am her biggest fan, and I have the biggest girl crush on her. I could just watch her forever.”

You can check out the post below.