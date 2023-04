Veer Mahaan finally appeared on RAW in 2022, after being teased for months with numerous “Veer Is Coming” vignettes. His storyline never went far on the main roster, and he was eventually reassigned to the NXT brand.

Veer says he’s coming back and will see us soon.

On Saturday, he tweeted the following:

“I’m coming. See you soon.”

You can check out his tweet below: