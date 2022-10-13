Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling

Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.

She said, “Because Dixie Carter ruined our Spike TV deal. That and another REALLY bad ‘business’ decision, brother. And before all 3 of her white knights come at me, I was there at the time and had seen first hand how it happened. We had a good thing on Spike TV too.”

Sky replied to another fan with “Even Dixie had no idea what Dixie was doing with Impact. 🥴”

You can check out her tweet below: