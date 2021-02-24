Velvet Sky Speaks Her Mind About Dixie Carter

During The Beautiful Podcast, Velvet Sky talked to Angelina Love about working with former Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter:

“There’s this huge misconception of her that she’s so sweet. I’m not hating on her because people are like, ‘Well, if it wasn’t for her, there would be no TNA.’ Yea, good, she served her purpose. She was the money person and I give her props for that. But, the way she treated people, I’m sorry. I’m real. I see through the bulls**t. I’m not an a*s kisser. There were a lot of people in the company, male and female, that did kiss her a*s. I was not one of them. You were not one of them. I did not give a f**k if she liked me or not. I was contracted under Jeff Jarrett. Jeff Jarrett signed my contract, not Dixie Carter. I don’t have to do s**t to appease her. I wasn’t a b**ch to her. I didn’t go out of my way to be a b**ch to her. If we were face to face it would be like, ‘Yes, hello. How are you?’, out of respect because I’m not a disrespectful person. She was just vile, that’s all.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

Velvet Sky has been vocal about Carter in the past and responded to a tweet from Dave Meltzer in 2018 regarding Vince Russo’s role in Spike TV canceling Impact: