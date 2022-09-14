Velveteen Dream Fires Back at EC3: “Cocaine is a Hell of a Drug, Get Your Sh*t Together”

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star EC3 claimed that Velveteen Dream tried to film people in the bathroom without their consent several years ago at a party.

Dream (Patrick Clark) responded to the accusation in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“Is this thing on or something? Okay, so let me explain something to everybody. First of all, to everyone who has sent their well wishes and their respects and their love toward me, I just want to say thank you very much because I love you all and I appreciate you all. And the support means the world to me, okay? And God works in amazing ways.

Okay? Let me tell you this. I’m trying to help my old man out on a computer and I just type in WWE, right? Tell me why the first thing I see is EC3 has talked to the Dirt Sheets. I guess since I’m on TMZ now, I’m somebody again.

EC3 has gone to the dirt sheets saying that if you haven’t seen it, he had a party at his house one night. And if I’m to be correct, this was about 2017, 2018.

I’m not going to tell people who was at this party out of respect for our mutual friends, but one of our mutual friends is a former NXT talent that no longer works for the WWE. And the other person is a current Monday Night Raw talent who used to wrestle talent for NXT. Okay? Mike EC3, you go out here after I give you the best match you’ve ever had in your entire career, you go out here. I’m tired of people throwing dirt on my name.

You throw this dirt on my name saying that I tried to record you in your bathroom. Let’s be honest, Mike, you’re leaving out a lot of details. What were we doing that night, Mike? What type of powder was on the table, Mike? Okay, okay.

Let’s be real. So let’s not leave out all the details. We were all drunk. You were pissy drunk because you were in your place. Your damn near passed out in the corner.

You and your homegirl, whichever chick you were screwing at the time, okay? And the other two people are mutual friends, were there. I left my phone on your bathroom counter. And because you were not sure of my sexuality at the time, because of the character I played on TV, and because we’re not friends in real life at all, okay, you try to accuse me of recording you in your own home. So what did I do?

I went to our mutual friend who no longer works for the WWE, former NXT talent, and I showed him my phone and had him go through my photos and videos, and I recently deleted just to prove to you and the other person that was there, who because I respect him and he has a job, okay, I’m not going to put him out there. Okay? I had him prove to you that I was not recording you. Cocaine is a hell of a drug. EC3, get your shit together.

And if anyone would like to go to my friends list right now and check out who follows me because I’m not following him. EC3 is a follower of mine. I would really think that if you thought that much of me that you couldn’t trust me. You definitely wouldn’t be following me on social media, on Instagram all these years later.

You’re pathetic. Now control that narrative, you asshole. How the hell you turn this shit off?”

You can watch Dream’s live video below:

Velveteen dream responded to claims made by EC3 on IGLive 😬pic.twitter.com/zNJpz3Fy7z — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) September 14, 2022

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com tweeted the following regarding the video:

“Well Velveteen Dream just outright admitted he and a bunch of NXT wrestlers were doing cocaine while on the roster. Word always was he was quietly suspended for it while there.”