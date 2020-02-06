Velveteen Dream Returns To NXT

The Velveteen Dream is back in WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Dream return after the main event, which saw Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeat The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) by DQ, due to interference from Roderick Strong. The post-match angle saw The Undisputed Era take out The BroserWeights at ringside. They then beat up on Ciampa in the ring until the lights went low and we saw the “2,5,20” circles teaser on the big screen, the same one that premiered last week. This is when Dream appeared on the top turnbuckle out of nowhere, nailing a crossbody to take out The Undisputed Era.

Dream then took out all four members of the stable, focusing on Strong before finally sending him out to the floor to join the others. NXT went off the air with fans chanting “welcome back!” as Dream celebrated.

It looks like Dream will be feuding with The Undisputed Era, mainly Strong, now that he’s back. He dropped the NXT North American Title to Strong on his way out last fall, but Keith Lee just took that title from Strong last month.

Dream had been out of action since last October with what was said to be a “pretty serious” back injury. There was never an official update on his return, but it had been reported that he would be back in late 2019 or early 2020. He was even rumored for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match last month as he was scheduled to be in Houston for the pay-per-view.