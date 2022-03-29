Velveteen Dream Says He Still Wants To Have A Career With WWE NXT

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) talked about the #SpeakingOut accusations that were made against him and claimed that the “bullsh*t allegations” cost him his career with WWE.

It appears that Clark is looking to get his WWE job back as he wrote the following on his Instagram story:

“Despite trashy and unsavory allegations against me that I have beat! I’d still like to have a career with n the E. @wwenxt I was never guilty and I got a hell of a lot of talent. I’m only 26. LFG IM READY TO GO THE SHOW WHAT IT SHOULD BE.”