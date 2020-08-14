Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Posts Statement Following NXT Return

One of the people who has accused Velveteen Dream of sexual misconduct has issued a statement after Dream made his return to NXT this week. Josh Fuller posted a series of tweets on Thursday explaining why he’s upset that Dream is back on TV a month and a half after new allegations were made against him.

Fuller made allegations against Dream during the #SpeakingOut movement in June where he alleged that he met dream at an indie show when Fuller was 16 and Dream (real name Patrick Clark) was 19. Fuller claims that Dream tried to keep their friendship secret and tried to get Fuller to “show off” his full body, which Fuller refused to do. He said that Dream promised to get him into WWE; he also corroborated claims of previous accusers.

Fuller tweeted the following-

“It’s a really shitty feeling that I feel like I can’t say the things I want to about everything because of fear over my wrestling career. That shouldn’t be okay. In retrospect I’m glad I didn’t share things anonymously because it wouldn’t have had the same impact but the paranoia that comes with everything really fuckin sucks. I’m doing okay though, I’m just really really mad that this shit’s just being tolerated and trying to be swept under the rug like it never happened. The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there’s no proof or statement that ever was the case. Myself or anyone else involved weren’t contacted by anybody to my knowledge. The only things really pissing me off from social media are the people claiming that it was clearly investigated when there’s no proof or statement that ever was the case. Myself or anyone else involved weren’t contacted by anybody to my knowledge. And also the people trying to make this like an AEW vs NXT thing look real dumb lmao miss me with that shit. Bad stuff is still bad, stop comparing situations to each other. ALSO anyone claiming I’m coming forward about things for clout, I don’t understand the logic behind that whatsoever. I have literally no personal gain and everything to lose by speaking up about things. My morals come before wrestling and they always will. This is way bigger than me. I’m not sure if I’ll keep rambling about it but I just want to say above anything, I never chose to speak out because of myself. It was completely over the kids he sexually harassed and the fact that the internet tried to turn them into the bad people. Be sorry for them, not me.”

