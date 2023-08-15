Very Important Announcement Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight, WWE airs a new episode of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will face The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler), Wes Lee will face Dijak in an NXT Championship #1 Contender Match, Blair Davenport will face Dana Brooke, and Trick Williams will face Drew Gulak.

Mustafa Ali, who has something to say, will also make a special announcement on the show.

Ali took to Twitter to promote the announcement on the show, noting that he will make an announcement. He penned the following:

“Please join me tomorrow night on #WWENXT for a very important announcement. 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork | @WWENXT.”

Ali last competed on NXT on August 8, when he defeated Axiom.

You can check out the aforementioned tweet below: