“Very Informative Videos” Teased for AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy’s Opponent Revealed

AEW President Tony Khan has promised “very informative video packages” for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry now has an opponent.

Khan took to Twitter this afternoon, promising a big AEW Dynamite from Albany tonight, as well as “eventful promos + segments” on social media today.

“Thanks to your support, we have a BIG Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork Live @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! We have eventful promos + segments coming to @AEW social media accounts tonight before Dynamite. Rest assured, we’ll recap them in video packages on @AEWonTV tonight!,” he wrote

han then followed up with another tweet to create buzz, noting that there will be informative video packages on Dynamite.

“Great wrestling matches from some of the greatest wrestlers in the sport + the best wrestling fans LIVE tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! All that great wrestling action + some very informative video packages TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite ahead of #AEWGrandSlam!,” he wrote.

Regarding the social media promos and segments, we previously mentioned how Alex Marvez interviewed Jungle Boy backstage at the MVP Arena in Albany, and it was revealed that he signed an open contract for a Dynamite match after the All Out loss to Christian Cage and the recent hiatus from in-ring action. Jungle Boy now has an opponent.

Backstage at Dynamite, AEW posted video of Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal interrupting Lexy Nair. Dutt confronted Jungle Boy, revealing that Lethal had accepted the open contract.

This will be Lethal and Perry’s first match against each other.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from Albany, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal

* Britt Baker and Serena Deeb vs. Athena and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

