Very Low WWE Backstage Viewership This Week

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET reportedly drew just 18,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The number was delayed this evening because the show did not make the Cable Top 150. Mitch Salem of Showbuzz Daily later provided the viewership and the rating after we made an inquiry.

Last week’s WWE Backstage viewership was unavailable due to an error with Nielsen, and because the show did not make the Cable Top 150, but this week’s viewership is down form the 127,000 viewers that the February 18 episode drew.

This week’s episode drew the lowest viewership in the history of WWE Backstage. The official premiere back on November 5 drew just 49,000 viewers. The December 17 episode drew 95,000 viewers and the New Year’s Eve episode drew 97,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, down from the 0.05 rating that the show drew on February 18. While this week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150, the February 18 show ranked #139. Again, the data was not available for last week’s show.

This week’s Backstage episode featured Jeff Hardy making his debut on the show as the featured guest. The episode also featured the latest announcement on the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, which was JBL, who also appeared live on the show.