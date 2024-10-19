Veteran Wrestling Personality Says Donald Trump “Duped” The Undertaker And Kane

The Undertaker (sitting next to Glenn “Kane” Jacobs and Trump) endorsed US presidential candidate Donald Trump in a TikTok video posted on his page. Jim Cornette, a veteran wrestling personality, responded to the video with the following message:

“Another former great wrestler on the list of alien pod people duped by the world’s most repugnant con man. Mark & Glen, you made it this long with everyone admiring you, then in the end you ruin your reputations AND try to destroy the country along with them. I’m ashamed FOR you.”

Cornette also wrote a message directed to Jacobs:

“Fuck off, Glenn, quit trying to push this criminal MAGA horseshit for your own political gain and actually do something for the country by telling the truth about Trump and his enabling filth.”