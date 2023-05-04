Veteran Wrestling Personality Says “Nobody” Gets Over Against Chris Jericho In AEW

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently spoke on his podcast, “The Jim Cornette Experience,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Adam Cole’s ongoing feud with Chris Jericho in AEW:

“Adam Cole, with the good will he had from the people about the legitimate concussion problem and he was out for so long, remember the first couple of times he brought the house down.”

“They have made him look like a small, tiny simpleton and done nothing interesting, and the Jericho group is the kiss of death because it’s always the same thing. They will do a WWE, sports entertainment style angle where they just beat somebody up unmercifully with no one trying to help, and it’s the same thing every time. Then, who gets over against Jericho? Nobody.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below:



