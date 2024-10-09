Veteran WWE Performer Believes Eddie Guerrero Was “The Best All Around Professional Wrestler Ever”

WWE marked the late Eddie Guerrero’s birthday on October 9th, 2024, with a post on Twitter/X. William Regal, a veteran WWE performer, commented on Guerrero with the following message.

“Without a doubt in my mind Eddie was the best all round Pro Wrestler ever. An exceptional in ring command and ability to wrestle anyone in the world without ever meeting them until the bell went, entertaining skills and presence and exceptional (once he figured it out) talking ability. And a very close friend. The greatest.”