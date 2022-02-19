VHS Memoirs:The Great American Bash 1997

Within the slew of content and news that there is to discuss within the current wrestling landscape, it can be difficult to find time to check out retro content, an ironic aspect to the fact that 90% of the WWE Network is built on the extensive video library, and Peacock bought the rights to it for $1 billion. Still, I try to make time when I can to watch different events from the past, particularly because hindsight can add a lot to certain shows.

The 1997 edition of The Great American Bash was a pay-per-view during WCW’s heyday, a relatively short time frame when the organization had its ducks in a row and produced the best wrestling program in the world. The NWO was still fresh and very cool, the luchadors weren’t cast as subpar stars, and main stream athletes wanted to be a part of World Championship Wrestling. Although, it was rather odd that the main event for the following month’s pay-per-view, Lex Luger and The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman was already announced so the show might’ve been glossed over in some ways by the company itself.



The broadcast opened with Ultimo Dragon vs. Psychosis, a bout that was based on the luchador’s brief association with Sonny Onoo after Dragon turned baby face on Nitro. This was a very good contest that had more aspects of storytelling and pacing than the typical cruiser weight match on TV at the time because they were given 15 minutes so the match built to high spots instead of just a stunt show when contests were shoehorned into a few minutes on a segment. Something that should be noted here, these two, regardless of their international reputations, still don’t get enough credit for how solid they were inside the ring ropes, as well as their influence on the industry. Ultimo Dragon not only had such an influential run that had a ripple effect for years, but was also a notable trainer later in his career as well. Rey Mysterio is such a legend and had such a charismatic post-WCW career that it seems like Psychosis sometimes unintentionally gets forgotten about after the two were linked so often in their early careers. There will only be one Rey Mysterio Jr. but let’s not forget that in terms of bell-to-bell action Psychosis kept up with him for a large portion of his career. Dragon got the win in one of the better matches on the card.

Next up was The Steiner Brothers vs. Harlem Heat and this was really tag team wrestling 101 with a lot of action sandwiched into about a ten minute match. This is another bout where hindsight provides a compelling view point to this segment. Scott Steiner had a main event run on his own and became known for his outspoken comments in interviews, as well as his comical promos, but re-watching these contests could remind fans just how great the Steiners were as a team. These were four bigger guys that kept a fast pace throughout the duration of the match and it was a prime example of WCW tag wrestling. However, the finish was extremely flat and more or less ruined the segment. Vincent randomly did a run-in to drop an elbow on Booker T with the illogical explanation to get the Steiners DQ’ed so that The Outsides would have to defend their titles against Harlem Heat instead. Basically, what the booking told the audience was that Harlem Heat weren’t perceived as a threat to the titles, despite the fact that Booker T and Stevie Ray were already tag champions on multiple occasions. There was a follow-up to this on Nitro that set up for another number one contender match, but this is the type of finish you book on television, not pay-per-view.

Konnan vs. Hugh Morrus was a contest based on a lukewarm at best feud for several weeks on television and the pay-per-view match wasn’t much better. This bout was clunky and got almost zero crowd reaction. There were several points when the match dragged and if it was going to be booked on the card at all, it shouldn’t have been given more than five minutes. Konnan got the win with a submission, but this was very skippable.

Glacier vs. Wrath was fine, but a basic match that wasn’t anything too spectacular. Mortis was handcuffed at ringside, and for a feud that was cannon fodder based on the success of the realism of the NWO, the Glacier/Mortis rivalry still got a decent amount of TV time, as well as the introduction of Wrath to the company. Perhaps that was because of the investment already made into the angle, but even that is more speculation than anything since WCW wasn’t exactly known for its strict budget during this era. in many ways, this bout also showed why Glacier was so limited with his success in WCW. Obviously, the guy was a good athlete, but outside of very choreographed karate spots, he couldn’t really work in any of the transitions or the “glue” of a pro wrestling match that puts all the pieces together. To be fair to the wrestler behind the gimmick, the logistics of WCW’s plan to capitalize on the success of Mortal Combat didn’t do him any favors either. At a time when The Outsiders could pop the crowd with a cool promo on the mic, the snow and the light show for Glacer wasn’t going to translate to the audience. Glacier got the win before he was attacked by Motris and Wrath after the match.

It was Akira Hokuto vs. Madusa in a career vs. title match, with the stipulation that if Madusa didn’t win the championship then her career was done. I have to be honest, considering that Hokuto was still in her prime as one of the best Joshi wrestlers at the time and Madusa’s track record in Japan, I expected a lot more from this match. It had its moments, but was rather sloppy and somewhat lackluster. Many of Madusa’s most well-known performances were against the Joshi wrestlers in America, but this fell short of the standard. Hokuto worked on Madusa’s knee, but this contest didn’t build any momentum. Akira Hokuto got the win with a suplex for a rather flat finish. Post-match, Madusa sold the knee, which might’ve been another way to write her out of the shows. I’m not sure why this was a career match, and despite a few searches, I can’t find any info on why Madusa left the company for almost two years or what she did during that time. Maybe it was the lack of an actual women’s division that led to her decision to leave or it’s possible the company just didn’t have anything for her. Based on the information I found, her return in 1999 was actually for a two-year contract that was paid out until mid-2001.

Chris Benoit beat Meng in a street fight to get one step closer to a match with Kevin Sullivan, and this was a very entertaining physical brawl that could be in consideration for the best match of the night. Despite the lack of rules, this bout was based on a very stiff style instead of weapons and it was a wild match. Amazingly, Meng tapped out, which I don’t think happened before this show. Post-match, both athletes were taken from the ring on a stretcher to really emphasize the brutal nature of the segment. Sometimes, this could be a little too over the top, but the segment was really well done for this storyline.

Kevin Greene defeated Mongo after a miscue with the infamous brief case from Jeff Jarrett. This wasn’t exactly Flair/Steamboat, but it was entertaining for what it was on the show. More than anything, it’s impossible not to see how much fun these guys had during this match and their enthusiasm made for a fun match. Granted, Kevin Greene was in the middle of a football career, but considering his performance based on his level of experience, it at least seemed like he had the ability to make the transition to a full-time wrestler if he wasn’t already signed to an NFL team. Say what you want about Mongo’s sometimes comical performances, but the guy was pure entertainment, which is the bottom line in pro wrestling.



The Outsiders defended their tag championships against the combination of Roddy Piper and Ric Flair for a basic, but fine contest. The most noticeable portions of this match was that even though Flair was in his late-40s here, he could still go step-for-step with Scott Hall early in the match. You’ve heard a lot of different versions of the confrontation between Piper and Nash after a tag match on a Nitro went off the rails, and who knows what story is accurate, but there were definitely moments in this bout where it looked like Piper didn’t want to sell much so Nash took over with more offense to get the match toward the specific path. Syxx interfered and caused Flair to brawl with him backstage, leaving Piper in the ring. Hall hit the Outsider’s Edge to get the win.



The main event was Randy Savage vs. Diamond Dallas Page, which probably got the main event spot because Hogan wasn’t on the card, but this was still a main event performance. This match was a wild brawl and the back and fourth action built the drama toward the conclusion. This segment really proves how much psychology can build a contest and get the crowd to follow the action. The finish saw Scott Hall run-in to interfere, and Savage hit the elbow to get the win.

