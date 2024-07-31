Vic Joseph Reflects On Calling Matches Where Talents Get Injured

WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including what it’s like to call matches in which talents get injured.

Joseph said, “It’s gonna sound sad, but it’s whenever somebody gets hurt. We’re in the moment and then you have to take your foot off the gas. When you take your foot off the gas, that’s when it gets real. I remember when R-Truth — we’ve all heard, he just did interviews that he almost had to have his leg amputated. So it’s those moments that you go kinda look back and go, ‘Ooh.’ That tests, mentally, having to take your foot off the gas.”

