Vice “Dark Side Of The Ring” Ratings Report For 10/14

Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on Luna Vachon drew 135,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 1.46% from last week’s episode on Bruiser Bedlam, which drew 137,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on Vachon drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is up 20% from last week’s episode on Bedlam, which drew a 0.05 key demo rating. That 0.06 rating represents 77,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.22% from the 63,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.5 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s episode ranked #88 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.06 key demo rating, up from the #116 ranking for the Johnny K9 episode. The episode ranked #131 for the night on cable in viewership, up from last week’s #137 ranking. The DSOTR episode on Vachon drew the second-lowest viewership and tied with other episodes for the third-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was down 1.46% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 20% from the previous week.

The MLB Division Series game between Los Angeles and San Francisco on FOX topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.500 million viewers. The NFL game between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 4.09 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 14.415 million viewers.