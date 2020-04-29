Vice Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For 4/28

Tuesday’s episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 255,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s episode on former WWE Tag Team Champion Dino Bravo and his assassination, which drew 221,000 viewers. This is also the second-best viewership in the history of the series, next to the season 2 premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy, which drew 320,000 viewers.

This week’s one-hour episode focused on Dr. David Schultz and his “slap heard around the world” to 20/20 reporter John Stossel.

This week’s episode ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode ranked #85 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.