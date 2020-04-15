Vice Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For 4/14

Tuesday’s episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 209,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s episode on WWE’s controversial Brawl For All tournament, which drew 226,000 viewers. This is also the lowest viewership of the second season and the fourth-lowest viewership in the history of the series.

This week’s one-hour episode focused on WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and the death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino.

This week’s episode ranked #87 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode ranked #86 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The thirty-minute “After Dark” post-show special at 11pm ET did not make the Cable Top 150 this week. We hope to have the viewership for this week’s “After Dark” soon. Last week’s “After Dark” show also did not make the Cable Top 150.