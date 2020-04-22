Vice Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For 4/22

Tuesday’s episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 221,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s episode on WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino, which drew 209,000 viewers. Last week’s show drew the lowest viewership of the second season and the fourth-lowest viewership in the history of the series.

This week’s one-hour episode focused on former WWE Tag Team Champion Dino Bravo and his assassination.

This week’s episode ranked #85 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode ranked #87 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The thirty-minute “After Dark” post-show special at 11pm ET did not make the Cable Top 150 this week, and hasn’t for the past three weeks now. We hope to have the viewership for this week’s “After Dark” soon.