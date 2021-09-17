Vice Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For 9/17

Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring season 3B premiere episode on WWE’s infamous Plane Ride from Hell drew 153,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 36.77% from the season 3A finale that aired back in June, which focused on The Dynamite Kid. That episode drew 242,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on The Plane Ride from Hell drew a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is down 36.36% from the episode on The Dynamite Kid, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo.

Thursday’s episode ranked #81 on the Cable Top 200 with the 0.07 key demo rating, down from the #52 ranking for the Dynamite Kid episode. The episode tied for #128 in cable viewership, with college football coverage at 4:30pm on ESPN2, which is up from the #131 viewership ranking that the Dynamite Kid episode drew.

The DSOTR episode on WWE’s Plane Ride from Hell drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The key demo rating tied with four other episodes as the second-lowest in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was down 36.77% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 36.36% from the previous week.