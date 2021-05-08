Vice Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For Season 3 Premiere

Thursday’s season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring drew 272,000 viewers at 9pm ET on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #74 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, and #101 for the night in viewership.

The season three premiere featured told the story of Brian Pillman. The Nick Gage episode will air next Thursday night on Vice TV.

To compare, the season two finale on Owen Hart drew 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the best numbers for the series. Season two of Dark Side of the Ring averaged 257,666 viewers per episode, for a total of 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes. Season one drew an average of 201,333 viewers per episode, for 1.208 million viewers over 6 episodes.