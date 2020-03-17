Vice Releases New Trailer For Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On Benoit

As seen above, Vice has released the new trailer for the season two premiere of their hit “Dark Side of the Ring” series.

The two-hour, two-part season premiere will air on Tuesday, March 24 at 9pm ET on Vice TV. The premiere will focus on the Chris Benoit tragedy of 2007.

The episode will also be available to watch on ViceTV.com and the Vice TV app.

As seen in the trailer, names featured in the Benoit episodes include Chris Jericho, Vickie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, Chris’ other son David Benoit, Nancy’s sister Sandra Toffoloni, and others.

Vickie tweeted on her involvement with the show and wrote, “I’m so happy to be a part of this project! @mexwarrior @DarkSideOfRing and crew has been working hard for many months!! Please tune in….”

Chavo took to Instagram and said the project is near & dear to his heart.

He wrote, “Here’s a project that I’ve been working on with @evanhusney & @jasoneisener that is so near & dear to my heart. @darksideofthering The Chris Benoit story on @vice March 24th at 9pm ET/PT. I hope this reminds everyone that there were people that were so very affected and not just the sensational murder coverage by the media. All out there heart & souls into this project #vice #darksideofthering #guerrero #benoit #family #brothers”

Jericho will narrate all of the episodes on season two. The rest of this season will also cover the following topics – Owen Hart’s death, the murder of Dino Bravo, WWE’s Brawl For All leading to career-ending injuries, the career of New Jack, David Schultz’s run-in with a 20/20 reporter, the death of Nancy Argentino, the story of WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors, and Herb Abrams’ attempt to build a wrestling empire with the UWF.

DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2, lifts the veil on wrestling’s most controversial stories, and will premiere on Tuesday, March 24th at 9:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV with a two-hour special episode on the tragic story of wrestling icon Chris Benoit. The series, produced by VICE Studios, will air weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00pm ET/PT. This season, DARK SIDE OF THE RING, the most watched show in VICE TV’s history, ventures even deeper into wrestling’s shrouded past, revealing the brutal and often tragic consequences of a life lived in the squared circle. Wrestling icon and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho narrates the series. The two-part premiere special episode delves into the tragic story of wrestling superstar Chris Benoit. In 2007, Benoit, one of the biggest names in the sport, killed his wife, Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself in a crime that shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports that continues today. The documentary offers unprecedented access to Benoit’s inner circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later including his son, David: “That definitely was not him. He’s still my hero,” and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister: “I think I do, someday want to forgive him… it’s not today.” In subsequent episodes, season two dives into a new slate of wrestling stories that include: the murder of Dino Bravo; the controversial “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries; the feared career of New Jack; David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend; the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire; and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically wrong.