Vice TV Confirms Two New Docuseries Following “Dark Side of the Ring” Success

Vice TV has announced that two new docuseries are set to premiere in 2021 due to the success of the “Dark Side of the Ring” series on pro wrestling.

“Dark Side of the Football” and “Dark Side of the ’90s” are currently in production and will premiere next year. The two spinoffs were announced after the pro wrestling series became the highest-rated show on Vice TV earlier this year.

The third season of “Dark Side of the Ring” is currently in production to premiere in 2021.

Below is Vice’s full announcement on the two new spinoffs, which was sent to us this afternoon:

DECEMBER 8, 2020 – BROOKLYN, NY – VICE TV announces it is expanding its record-breaking docuseries Dark Side of the Ring into a franchise with two new series: Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the ’90s. Building on the meteoric success of Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV’s highest-rated show, which was recently renewed for a third season, the two new Dark Side spinoffs are currently in production and will debut in 2021.

“We are thrilled to expand the Dark Side franchise and take a harder look at the untold stories of two our our favorite cultural touchstones: football and ’90s nostalgia. Both topics are rich with controversial characters, subjects, and events that are ripe for investigation,” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television. “Dark Side of the Ring beautifully lifts the veil on the most gripping stories in wrestling, and I cannot wait for audiences to see what we uncover in our next iterations.”

Dark Side of the Football shines a light on stories that live in the shadows of America’s favorite sport. Gripping and compelling tales about the sometimes flawed men behind the face masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love. All told from interviews with the people who were there and know what really happened. The series is produced by 44 Blue Productions for VICE TV.

Dark Side of the ’90s will reveal the soul of the decade through its most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities, through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour and the headlines. The series is produced by Railsplitter Pictures and Insight Productions for VICE TV.

Earlier this year Dark Side of the Ring became the highest-rated show on VICE TV. Since VICE TV launched the show in April 2019, the series has entertained wrestling fans and newcomers to the sport with the biggest stories from the last 40 years, giving viewers unprecedented access to wrestling insiders and revealing the brutal truths and often tragic consequences of lives in the squared circle. Viewership has grown consistently throughout its first two seasons. Season 2 crushed all previous L3 viewership records for VICE TV, finishing with a growth of 73% among P18-49 viewers and 52% among P2+ viewers vs. the breakout first season. Across the series, Dark Side of the Ring is now VICE TV’s highest-performing series overall, beating out the prior best overall series by +77% with P18-49 viewers and 108% with P2+ viewers.