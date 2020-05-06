Vice TV Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For 5/5

Tuesday’s episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 246,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s episode on Dr. David Schultz and his infamous 1984 slap to reporter John Stossel, which drew 255,000 viewers, which was the second-best viewership in the history of the series, next to the season 2 premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy, which drew 320,000 viewers.

This week’s one-hour episode focused on promoter Herb Abrams’ life and death, and his UWF promotion. This week’s episode ranked #71 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

An episode of “Dark Side: After Dark” aired at 9:30pm last night on Vice TV, before the new episode, and drew 72,000 viewers, ranking #145 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 rating in the key demo.