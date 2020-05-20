Vice TV Dark Side Of The Ring Ratings Report For Season Finale 5/20

Tuesday’s season two finale of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 349,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s episode on WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors, which drew 264,000 viewers. This week’s episode ranked #31 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode ranked #68 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This week’s one-hour season finale focused on WWE Legend Owen Hart and his tragic death at WWE Over The Edge 1999, titled “The Final Days of Owen Hart.”

“Dark Side of the Ring” this week drew the best viewership and rating in the history of the show. Season two of “Dark Side of the Ring” averaged 257,666 viewers per episode, for a total of 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes. To compare, season one drew an average of 201,333 viewers per episode, for 1.208 million viewers over 6 episodes.