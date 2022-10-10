Vice TV’s Vince McMahon Documentary Air Date Has Been Changed

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the new documentary that Vice TV has been working on about the life and career of Vince McMahon. The original plan was to broadcast it on October 18 from 8 to 10PM ET.

The hush money scandal involving allegations of sexual misconduct which was broken by the Wall Street Journal and led to McMahon’s resignation from his position as CEO of WWE in July will be covered in the documentary.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer mentioned in Sunday’s daily update that the Vice schedule for October 18 lists other programming from 8-10, which are repeats of the first two episodes of “Tales from the Territories” that have already aired in that time slot.

It is currently unknown when the documentary will make its premiere, but the reason for the date change was probably due to the fact that AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will be airing in the same time slot.

Meltzer added, “I would expect it to air on a Tuesday before the Territories show, but waiting to find out the week.”