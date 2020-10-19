ViceTV Renews “Dark Side of The Ring” For Season 3

Vice TV has officially renewed “Dark Side of the Ring” for a third season, according to Variety.

The third season will feature 14 episodes, and will premiere in 2021 some time.

There is no official word on topics for the third season, but it was recently revealed, via PWInsider, that producers have filmed interviews with family members of the late Grizzly Smith for an episode on Grizzly and his children – Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin, and WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts. Eric Bischoff recently revealed on his 83 Weeks podcast that he was interviewed for “Dark Side” episodes on the late Brian Pillman, and the joint WCW – New Japan “Collision in Korea” event that was held in North Korea in April 1995. The “Collision in Korea” episode is one of the primary topics that show creators Evan Hunsey and Jason Eisner had wanted to produce for the third season.