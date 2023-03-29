Vickie Guerrero Discusses How “Opportunities Weren’t Given” During Her Time In AEW

Vickie Guerrero recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Guerrero discussed her run with AEW and decision to leave the company:

“My character wasn’t progressed for the three years, and opportunities weren’t given. I just felt like, for me, as a professional decision, I needed to go somewhere else where I’m able to be the character that I want to be and to be appreciated for the work that I can present inside the ring. Even though I’m gonna miss managing Nyla and Marina, three years is good. I tried it, I bought the t-shirt, I get to say I was there, and I’m ready to move on and bet on myself. So with the way doors have opened, I’m very grateful, and I know that AEW’s gonna be very successful, and they’re gonna do great stuff in the future. I just want to take a different road.”

You can watch the complete podcast below:



