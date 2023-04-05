Vickie Guerrero Fires Back At Sexual Assault Accusation Made By Her Daughter Towards Her Husband

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eddie and Vickie Guerrero’s youngest daughter Sherilyn accused Vickie’s current husband Kris Benson of sexually assaulting her during a cruise in early 2020 in a TikTok video.

Vickie Guerrero responded to the accusation publicly on Instagram:

“There are two sides to a story! Over 15 years my relationship with Sherilyn has been hostile and I have tried to deal with a narcissist person. Not only myself but close friends of Sherilyn of over 10 years and family have cut ties with her because of her manic behaviors. I tried to do therapy with Sherilyn but she always said NO and that I am sick not her. Sherilyn please tell your side of your character of being drunk on the cruise and having guys in your room then crying because you think you were raped then demanded us to go to a pharmacy in Bahamas for Plan B. You want to play dirty and sling Kris and I thru the mud….I have my own pile of mud FROM YOU.

Are you enjoying the 2 cars that Kris bought you, the 3 apartments you bailed out of, and the 2 surgeries we paid for you. Your lies will catch up and I feel bad for you.

Sherilyn, not once have you spoken to Kris about the situation, but you can go on social media and tell all….but that’s how you communicate….another example of you manipulating and harassing others.

I am so done with you and tired of the years of your manipulation, lies, and disrespect. I kept quiet for years because you never seeked therapy to learn how to have an adult conversation with me. It has always been your way or nothing at all.

Ok Sherilyn, not only will I see you in court but you and I will no longer be related.

For the fans who feel entitled to comment…FUCK YOU….you hear one side of a story and you feel entitled to comment on something you know nothing about.”

