Vickie Guerrero Makes Her Official AEW Debut (Video)

On this week’s AEW Fight For The Fallen, former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose announced that Vickie Guerrero has signed with AEW and will be her new manager. Guerrero put the AEW women’s division on notice and you can check out footage from the segment below:
