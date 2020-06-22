Vickie Guerrero Posts Heartfelt Father’s Day Message Remembering Eddie Guerrero

WWE Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero took to Instagram to wish her late husband and wrestling legend, Eddie Guerrero, a happy father’s day. She begins by admitting that this day was hard to bare after Eddie passed, but says she’s eternally grateful for finding her new partner, Kris.

“Happy Fathers Day Eddie! This has not been a holiday that I welcomed into my heart after Eddie passed away. For years, It was a day that reminded me that I was alone without Eddie to raise my girls, teach, and guide thru life. This has been the most difficult job to do as a single parent. Every Fathers Day….I call my girls to tell them “I love You”. I remind them how much Eddie loved them and was proud of them in anything they did in life. He is looking from Heaven and smiling at them both!

10 years after Eddie passed, I found a special man who not only loved me but loved my girls. Truth, all three of us are a lot to handle! Kris, you always have had patience and lean on Gods understanding to take care of us. We all have gone thru the lowest of valleys, laughed at the best of times, and look forward to what the future holds. Kris, I am so blessed to have you in my life. Babe…this day is also for you to celebrate. Thank you for not only providing for me but you have guided Sherilyn thru the last 5 years. You have taken on the financial and emotional burdens of a father figure to show Sherilyn she is loved everyday! God is good and He is good all the time🙏🏻. Kris, I love you with all of my heart and soul…Happy Fathers Day!”

Vickie also shares some throwback photos of the former WWE champion, which you can see below.