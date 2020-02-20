Vickie Guerrero Says WWE Cut Communication After She Appeared On AEW Dark

Vickie Guerrero revealed on her Vickie Guerrero Show podcast that WWE has cut communication with her after they found out about her guest commentator role on the AEW Dark episode taped on 12/11/2019 in Garland, TX, near her home. Vickie said WWE has stopped replying to her emails and they aren’t talking to her. She said-

“I have the podcast now and I had asked to interview some Superstars for my podcast, and they found out I went to AEW and now they don’t even talk to me. Between me and you (guest David Benoit), they didn’t call me for two years, I haven’t heard from them, what did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work? I love wrestling. I love to work in the ring. And if someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I’m not obligated to anybody. I saw that I pissed in their Cheerios, so be it.”

Vickie last appeared for WWE at the 1,000th Smackdown episode in October ’18.