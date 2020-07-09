Vickie Guerrero To Manage Nyla Rose In AEW?

Vickie Guerrero is rumored to be the new manager for Nyla Rose in AEW, according to F4WOnline.com. Rose revealed on Dynamite this week that she has a new manager but she did not say who that manager is. It’s believed that the role is going to Vickie, who appeared on AEW Dark earlier this year for commentary.
Here is Nyla’s segment from Fyter Fest-
Who do you think will be in the corner of 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast?
Watch night two of Fyter Fest NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zbhm4Ac6S9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020