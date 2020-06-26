Vickie Guerrero Tweets On WWE Relationship

Former WWE star Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter today and announced that she has officially moved on from WWE. Vickie noted that she and WWE have agreed, since 2006, that WWE would own the rights to the image, name and likeness of her late husband, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. She said WWE Chairman Vince McMahon helped her avoid several issues after Eddie’s death.

“Since 2006, @wwe & myself came to the agreement of @wwe owning the rights to Eddie’s image, name, and likeness! Vince was my saving grace from lawsuits with Eddie’s ex, debt, and other legalities to be settled! More details to come in my autobiography, out soon!,” she wrote.

Vickie continued in another tweet and indicated her feelings have changed about WWE. “Cont..I humbly gave my heart & life to @wwe to gratefully be apart of the roster for many years. Great storylines and fame…For today, feelings change and people change….I have moved on from @wwe and will continue writing amazing chapters in my life! #moveforward,” she wrote.

Vickie first started working on WWE TV in 2005, in a storyline with Eddie and Rey Mysterio. She would go on to have a prominent role in several storylines over the years, last parting ways with the company in 2014. She left then to begin a new career in medical administration. She has made a few special appearances since 2016. Vickie did guest commentary for AEW Dark back in December, and later stated that this caused problems with WWE as they prevented Superstars from appearing on her podcast following the appearance. She also attended AEW President Tony Khan’s Memorial Day party back in May.