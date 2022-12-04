Vickie Guerrero Wants More Opportunities Being A Manager On AEW Programming

AEW’s Vickie Guerrero is hoping to get more opportunities being a manager within the company.

Guerrero recently was a guest on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Face Turn with Candace Cordelia podcast and expressed her desire to get more opportunities to be a manager in AEW. She also indicated that she would love to bring her cougar character to AEW programming.

“WWE was such a great role for me. I learned so much being a manager. Coming to AEW, I wish I had more opportunity to be in a manager role. I’m very grateful for Nyla [Rose] and Marina [Shafir]. We have a great time, we’re the Vicious Vixens. They’re fun to work with. I’ve presented ideas, I would love to manage more. This is what I do, I’m a manager. But I’m gracious for what I’m able to do now. If I was asked to do more, I would love to. I would love to play the cougar on AEW. There’s just so many opportunities that you can only ask and if it’s granted then, you know, I would be happy about that but for today, I’m very blessed. I work with two incredible ladies.”

Guerrero made her first appearance in AEW on December 11th 2019 as a guest commentator for AEW Dark. In July 2020, she was revealed to be Nyla Rose’s manager.

Currently, Vickie Guerrero is the manager for the duo of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir.

Here is the full Vickie Guerrero Interview on Face Turn with Candace Cordelia:

