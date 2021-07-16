Victoria Beer Extends Partnership With WWE And Rey Mysterio

Victoria Beer, the official beer of WWE SummerSlam, announced today that they are magnifying their partnership with WWE and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio.

VICTORIA™ BEER TAPS DAN LIFE FOR WWE REY MYSTERIO MASK COLLAB WORTH $10,000

Collab also features 3D AR mask experience on social media, a chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Rey Mysterio, and much more for fans ahead of SummerSlam

As the Official Beer of SummerSlam, Victoria beer is magnifying their partnership with WWE and Superstar Rey Mysterio by collaborating with contemporary artist Dan Life. The collaboration includes one-of-a-kind custom jeweled Rey Mysterio x Victoria masks, worth $10,000 each, accompanied by 12 limited edition Victoria x Rey Mysterio necklace pendants worth $1,000 each. Fans in Colorado and Illinois are able to submit for their chance to win the ultimate collectable prize package and try out an augmented reality (AR) mask at https://victoriareymysteriomask.com/.

Victoria™, the oldest beer in Mexico, has a proud heritage and longstanding tradition of bringing people together. The Victoria and WWE Rey Mysterio partnership commenced earlier this year with a co-designed and co-branded Luchador mask that Rey proudly debuted in the ring at the Royal Rumble. This inspired Victoria to bring the experience to its loyal fans at home on a local level. In Colorado and Illinois, the consumer journey begins with a sweepstakes website where fans can enter for a chance to win a variety of prizes and experiences. Consumers are then guided to their Instagram and Facebook apps to launch their very own virtual Victoria x Rey Mysterio Luchador AR mask!

“Our Rey Mysterio mask AR filter and Ultimate Sweepstakes provide Victoria and WWE fans a fully integrated, ring-side themed experience, and the opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind Dan Life piece,” Alex Schultz, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Victoria, said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to further amplify our WWE partnership and embrace the Mexican lucha libre culture linking up the unique styles of Dan Life and Rey Mysterio.”

True to his culture of groundbreaking works of art, each piece of Dan Life’s artwork is intricately handmade. The necklaces feature approximately 1,100 handset crystals with the masks featuring 10,000. From start to finish, inclusive of design, gold plating and more, the necklaces take about 12 hours per piece to complete, and the masks take about two weeks.

“My life’s work and goal is to create for everyone, and to remind us to honor a simpler time,” remarks artist Dan Life. “What better way than to connect and take that journey together with the Victoria and WWE communities.”

Fans who are 21+ and residing in Colorado and Illinois can visit www.VictoriaReyMysterioMask.com to enter for a chance to win several experiences including a virtual meet & greet with Rey Mysterio, an autographed replica Victoria x Rey Mysterio Luchador mask, a custom jeweled Victoria x Rey Mysterio mask by artist Dan Life, a custom jeweled Victoria x Rey Mysterio pendant necklace by Dan Life, an Ultimate At-Home Watch Party Tool Kit, and more. The sweepstakes is currently live and ends on Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:59PM (ET) with winners being announced soon after. No alcohol awarded in prizing.

*As always, Constellation Brands encourages consumers 21 and older to drink responsibly. Vitoria™ Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.