Victoria Comments On Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

During the GAW TV podcast, Victoria talked about her surprise appearance at the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match:

“I was blown up! I was out of breath because I got the call two weeks before the Rumble, and you can’t get in ring shape in two weeks. It’s just impossible. I bought a recumbent bike. A recumbent bike. I’m sitting on my butt pedalling going, oh my god, I don’t want to look like – as Mickie would say – a sack of potatoes coming out.”

“I thought I was gonna come in there and bump and feed for everybody else, and let everybody else shine on me because that’s what I’m used to.”

“When I found out, we had a rehearsal, just to find out what number we’re coming in and stuff like that and… I don’t know, it was crazy, and when they were like, Victoria is coming back, she’s gonna clean house, everybody’s been waiting for her to be coming back, I couldn’t even talk. I started crying!”

“The response from the other workers, the girls, I didn’t think I was going to be, I thought they were going to go, oh, who the hell is this coming back? I don’t know, I had no clue… the girls were like, can you give me a move, can you give me a move? I want to take a move. I wasn’t used to it. I got in the ring and all the girls were cluttering me. I was going, whoa. I go, am I bumping or are you guys bumping for me?”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)