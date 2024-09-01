Victoria Signs WWE Legends Contract

Victoria has become the latest to sign a WWE Legends contract.

Former WWE Superstar Lisa Marie Varon took to X this weekend to issue a statement regarding a new WWE Legends deal that she signed.

💥 ANNOUNCEMENT 💥

Here it is, my big announcement! Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that

@wwe

reached out to me about this! It’s a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again. This doesn’t mean I will be hopping back into the ring (but never say never!). It does mean I will be included in future things such as video games and maybe some new official merch! Big thank you to #WWE and all my fans and supporters, I hope you are excited about this as I am!