Victoria Signs WWE Legends Contract

Victoria has become the latest to sign a WWE Legends contract.
Former WWE Superstar Lisa Marie Varon took to X this weekend to issue a statement regarding a new WWE Legends deal that she signed.
💥 ANNOUNCEMENT 💥
Here it is, my big announcement! Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that
@wwe
reached out to me about this! It’s a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again. This doesn’t mean I will be hopping back into the ring (but never say never!). It does mean I will be included in future things such as video games and maybe some new official merch! Big thank you to #WWE and all my fans and supporters, I hope you are excited about this as I am!
💥 ANNOUNCEMENT 💥
Here it is, my big announcement! Earlier this week I signed a WWE Nostalgic contract. I am so excited and honored that @wwe reached out to me about this! It's a true honor to be part of the WWE Universe again. This doesn't mean I will be hopping back into the… pic.twitter.com/YtPRQFvE7a
— Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) September 1, 2024