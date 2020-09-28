Victoria Talks About The Recent WWE Return Rumors

Former WWE star Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) talked about the rumors that she was going to be part of the 2020 Royal Rumble since a graphic with her name appeared on the titantron just prior to the show, in an interview with Fightful.com:

Finding out about the rumors: “I found out from social media as well. I was like, ‘What?’ I go, ‘Maybe my titantron had a lot of coloring.’ I don’t know, but maybe they did that to throw people off. I don’t know because it’s hard to keep a secret in wrestling. Something always leaks, you know what I mean? Which is a shame.”

Not being able to appear: “I was (just getting off) the Jericho Cruise. Yeah, I was in Miami. I was trying to stay off my phone because I wanted [to be] in the moment. I was visiting family, I was like, ‘We’re always glued to our phone,’ and so I went back and I had missed a ton of e-mails, text messages, everything. I was like, ‘They must be testing out the coloring on their titantron because my picture came up there.’ But, I was already in Miami, the following day I was going to go on the Jericho Cruise. So, I couldn’t.”

If she ever heard why her titantron was used: “No. Not in the company, no. Nuh-uh. Just on social media, just going, ‘Oh, you know…’ I didn’t respond because I didn’t want to… I don’t know what to say ‘cause I don’t know the back scene because I’m not part of the company any more. So, I couldn’t tell you why they were testing it out.”