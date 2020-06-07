Video: 5 Greatest Knockouts Returns In Impact Wrestling History

With the division quickly filling up with new and returning faces, there’s no better time to celebrate the Top 5 GREATEST Knockouts Returns in IMPACT Wrestling History!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
What WWE Had Planned For Jinder Mahal Prior To His Recent Injury
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jinder Mahal suffered a knee injury and is out action for the time being. Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com noted the...
Linda McMahon Receives Backlash Over Donald Trump Tweet
Linda McMahon, who was the former head of the Small Business Administration and is now the Chairwoman of America First Action, sent out a...
How Randy Orton Helped The Revival and What Vince McMahon Said To Them
Former WWE tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) appeared on Jim Cornette's podcast and discussed their time in WWE. Here are a...
WWE SmackDown Results – June 5, 2020
WWE SmackDown Report - June 5 2020 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole...
Adam Cole Comments On His Future Plans
With rumors about NXT World Champion Adam Cole moving to the WWE main roster or joining AEW, Cole commented on what his future plans...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com